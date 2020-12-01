AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
NATO seeks more political role despite divisions

AFP Updated 01 Dec 2020

BRUSSELS: The NATO alliance should seek a more political role as the lynchpin of the West, ministers will hear this week, despite disputes about its strategy. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will present foreign ministers with a report from an outside expert panel, arguing the case for NATO as a policy hub. "I will then develop my proposals for the heads of state and government when they meet next year," Stoltenberg said.

"And I'm looking forward to that because NATO has proven to be a very agile alliance," he said. US President Donald Trump accuses European allies of not pulling their weight, and France's Emmanuel Macron has said NATO is experiencing "brain death". Trump has also accelerated with withdrawal of US soldiers from the NATO mission in Afghanistan - despite there being no lasting political solution in place. Turkey, meanwhile, bought a Russian-made air defence system despite NATO warnings, and is in a dangerous maritime stand-off with fellow member Greece.

