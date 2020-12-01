AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

European rights court OKs climate lawsuit against 33 nations

AFP Updated 01 Dec 2020

STRASBOURG, (France): Europe's top rights court said Monday that it would give priority status to a lawsuit filed by six young Portuguese citizens against 33 nations they say are not fulfilling obligations to limit climate change. It is the first such lawsuit heard by the European Court of Human Rights, whose rulings must in theory be applied by all Council of Europe members.

The six Portuguese plaintiffs, aged eight to 21, filed their complaint with the backing of the Global Legal Action Network, a British NGO. In particular, they say the fierce wildfires that have ravaged Portugal in recent years are due in part to a failure of governments to abide by their commitments as part of the 2015 Paris Accord to combat global warming.

"The case involves the greenhouse gas emissions from 33 states," including France, Germany and Russia, the court said in a request for information from the parties, who must respond in the coming weeks. Three of the plaintiffs also say government inaction has increased the severity of droughts, making it more difficult to secure enough water from wells at their family farms.

"Only a very small minority of cases filed with the court get this far. This is a major development!," Global Legal Action Network said in a statement. "The science is clear: European governments are still not doing enough," it added.

The case is also unusual since it involves accusations against several governments, whereas the ECHR, based in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, usually hears cases against just one country.

European rights court OKs climate lawsuit against 33 nations

People of Sindh buying expensive wheat flour: Hammad

Essential items: Hafeez urges provinces to ensure smooth supply

S&P Global gobbles up IHS Markit in $44-bn deal

PM for setting up 'Special Division' for border management

PM takes big step towards boosting exports

Pakistan, China sign MoU on defence cooperation

FIA asked to investigate Nandipur project: Ayub

Diesel price raised by Rs4 per litre

Drug prices to be increased

Maj-Gen Ikram likely to be appointed NIH ED for 1 year

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.