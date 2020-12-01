AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

MQM leader Adil Siddiqui dies of Covid-19

INP 01 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and former provincial minister Sindh Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passed away on Monday due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus. Adil Siddiqui who had arrived in Islamabad earlier this month was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The politician was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Karachi, where he was pronounced dead today by the medical team. The second wave of the COVID-19 has claimed several lives of people belonging to various walks of life including, journalists, politicians, judges and others.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,839 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,025. 1,613 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,046 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 398,024. The positivity rate has reached 8.5 percent in a day. 341,423 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,508,810 samples have been tested thus far.

MQM leader Adil Siddiqui dies of Covid-19

People of Sindh buying expensive wheat flour: Hammad

Essential items: Hafeez urges provinces to ensure smooth supply

S&P Global gobbles up IHS Markit in $44-bn deal

PM for setting up 'Special Division' for border management

PM takes big step towards boosting exports

Pakistan, China sign MoU on defence cooperation

FIA asked to investigate Nandipur project: Ayub

Diesel price raised by Rs4 per litre

Drug prices to be increased

Maj-Gen Ikram likely to be appointed NIH ED for 1 year

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.