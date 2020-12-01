MQM leader Adil Siddiqui dies of Covid-19

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and former provincial minister Sindh Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passed away on Monday due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus. Adil Siddiqui who had arrived in Islamabad earlier this month was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The politician was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Karachi, where he was pronounced dead today by the medical team. The second wave of the COVID-19 has claimed several lives of people belonging to various walks of life including, journalists, politicians, judges and others.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,839 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,025. 1,613 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,046 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 398,024. The positivity rate has reached 8.5 percent in a day. 341,423 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,508,810 samples have been tested thus far.