Dec 01, 2020
Pakistan

Covid-19 infects 1,336 more in Sindh

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 11 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,935 and 1,336 new cases emerged when 13,169 tests were conducted, raising the tally to 174,350. This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday. He said that 11 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,935 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,169 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,336 cases that constituted 10.1 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,984,764 tests have been conducted against which 174,350 cases have been detected, of them 88 percent or 152,559 patients have recovered, including 1070 overnight. The CM said that currently 18,816 patients were under treatment, of them 18,022 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 782 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 700 patients was stated to be critical, including 62 shifted to ventilators. The chief minister urged people of the province to observe SOPs to stay safe.

