Provisional assessments: NA panel asks customs to expedite process

Recorder Report Updated 01 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs has asked the Pakistan Customs to remove all anomalies and expedite the process of provisional assessments to facilitate the trade.

These views were expressed during a meeting headed by chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Fiazullah Kamoka at Customs House, Karachi.

The members of the committee who attended the meeting were Amjid Ali Khan, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Faheem Ahmed, Capt Jamil Ahmed, Aftab Hussain, Samie Gillani, Ayesha Ghous, Dr Nafisa Shah, Hina Rabani, Saddaqat Ali Khan & Amir Omer. The chief collectors, collectors appraisement (East and West), Director Generals automation and transit trade represented the Pakistan Customs.

During the meeting, the Pakistan Customs was asked to remove all anomalies and expedite the process of provisional assessments and facilitate the trade in availing the said facility.

The committee has expressed concerns over high tracker charges that led to increasing cost of doing business and asked the customs authorities to take remedial measures to reduce it to minimal.

The committee also reviewed the performance of Pakistan customs especially after reforms initiated by the government in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and discussed issues related to the refunds and problems being faced by the exporters. Later, the committee appreciated the action taken by the customs to prevent smugglings.

