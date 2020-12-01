AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Dec 01, 2020
Pakistan

NAB chief assures Mandviwalla of reviewing case

Recorder Report 01 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday assured Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla that he has summoned records of his case regarding 'illegal' allotment of plots in Overseas Cooperative Housing Society (Kidney Hill), and will review it as per the law.

Sources told that Mandviwalla met with the NAB chairman at the bureau's headquarters. They said the NAB chairman listened to the stance of Mandviwalla.

The meeting discussed ongoing investigation against deputy chairman Senate in detail, they said. Sources further told that during the meeting, the chairman NAB told Mandviwalla that the bureau respects all parliamentarians and believe in their self esteem. The NAB chairman had taken notice of the allegations levelled at a press conference of Saleem Mandviwalla yesterday.

Mandviwalla in his press conference on Sunday last reportedly said the NAB is violating human rights by blackmailing people. The NAB resorts to 'blackmailing people' during closed-door investigations, adding that the National Commission on Human Rights, as well as the Supreme Court, have also criticised the bureau for violating human rights, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

