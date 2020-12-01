THE RUPEE: Mixed behaviour

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR showed mixed behaviour by gaining value against USD in both interbank and open markets while going down against Euro, AED and SR in open market. The dollar was at its lowest in two and a half years in early London trading on Monday while riskier currencies dipped slightly as the global equities rally paused for breath. However, equity markets fell as hopes for early availability of vaccine were overtaken by up-surge in global virus cases.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling against USD over last Friday's rates closing at 159.30 and 159.40 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 55 paisas for buying and 45 paisas for selling over last Friday's rates closing at 159.60 and 160 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for buying and 80 paisas for selling closing at 189 and 190.30 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and selling closing at 43.30 and 43.60 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.05 and 42.40 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 159.60 Open Offer Rs 160.00 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 159.30 Offer Rate Rs 159.40 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee recovered its earlier losses in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Monday.

Following lack of buyers' interest in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 159.50 and Rs 160.80 against the previous closing trend of Rs 159.60 and Rs 161.00 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the rupee stayed unchanged against the pound sterling for buying and closed at Rs 210.50 whereas it recovered 30 paisas for selling and ended at Rs 212.00 against the opening rate of Rs 212.30, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 50paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs 160.25(buying) and Rs 160.35(selling) against last rate of Rs 159.75(buying) and Rs 160(selling).

It closed at Rs 160.25(buying) and Rs 160.35(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,100 (selling) and Rs108,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

