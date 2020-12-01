AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 01 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 30, 2020).

================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member                   Company                              Turnover     Rates
Name                                                         of Shares
================================================================================
Shaffi Securities        Agha Steel Ind.                        17,000     34.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               17,000     34.00
Shaffi Securities        Atlas Insurance Ltd.                   13,000     57.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               13,000     57.00
Zafar Sec.               Attock Refinery                         2,000    132.80
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000    132.80
Shaffi Securities        Dewan Cement Ltd.                      30,000     10.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               30,000     10.00
Foundation Sec.          Engro Fertilizers                      38,971     60.59
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               38,971     60.59
Shaffi Securities        Ghani Global Glass                     16,000     15.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               16,000     15.00
EFG Hermes               Habib Bank Ltd.                        38,600    130.13
Foundation Sec.                                                 23,566    130.12
JS Global Cap.                                                 250,000    130.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              312,166    130.03
Optimus Capital          Hum Network Limited                73,000,000      6.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           73,000,000      6.00
AKD Sec.                 Int. Industries                       150,000    132.63
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              150,000    132.63
AKD Sec.                 International Steels                  250,000     72.16
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              250,000     72.16
Shaffi Securities        Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                    50,000     28.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               50,000     28.00
Foundation Sec.          Lucky Cement                            2,453    655.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,453    655.50
Y.H. Sec.                Maple Leaf Cement                     350,000     41.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              350,000     41.00
Foundation Sec.          MCB Bank Ltd.                          35,463    177.05
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               35,463    177.05
MRA Sec.                 National Refinery                       5,500    171.16
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                5,500    171.16
Seven Star Sec.          NetSol Technologies                     1,000     77.43
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,000     77.43
Shaffi Securities        Nishat Chunian Power                   50,000     15.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               50,000     15.00
EFG Hermes               Oil & Gas Dev.                         65,000     99.40
Foundation Sec.                                                 29,416     99.39
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               94,416     99.40
Sherman Sec.             Orix Leasing                          200,000     25.30
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              200,000     25.30
Azee Sec.                Pak Int. Cont. Ltd.                     2,200    183.28
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,200    183.28
Alfalah Sec.             Pak Suzuki                              1,400    185.97
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,400    185.97
Memon Sec.               Sui Southern Gas                          500     13.71
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  500     13.71
Spectrum Sec.            Synthetic Prod.Enter                   90,000     52.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               90,000     52.00
Adam Sec.                TRG Pakistan Ltd.                      25,000     55.90
Pearl Sec.                                                      10,000     66.72
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               35,000     58.99
================================================================================
                         Total Turnover                     74,747,069
================================================================================

Comments are closed on this story.