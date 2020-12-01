Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
01 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 30, 2020).
================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
================================================================================
Shaffi Securities Agha Steel Ind. 17,000 34.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 34.00
Shaffi Securities Atlas Insurance Ltd. 13,000 57.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 57.00
Zafar Sec. Attock Refinery 2,000 132.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 132.80
Shaffi Securities Dewan Cement Ltd. 30,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 10.00
Foundation Sec. Engro Fertilizers 38,971 60.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,971 60.59
Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Glass 16,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 15.00
EFG Hermes Habib Bank Ltd. 38,600 130.13
Foundation Sec. 23,566 130.12
JS Global Cap. 250,000 130.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 312,166 130.03
Optimus Capital Hum Network Limited 73,000,000 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 73,000,000 6.00
AKD Sec. Int. Industries 150,000 132.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 132.63
AKD Sec. International Steels 250,000 72.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 72.16
Shaffi Securities Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 50,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 28.00
Foundation Sec. Lucky Cement 2,453 655.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,453 655.50
Y.H. Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 350,000 41.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 41.00
Foundation Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 35,463 177.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,463 177.05
MRA Sec. National Refinery 5,500 171.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 171.16
Seven Star Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 77.43
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 77.43
Shaffi Securities Nishat Chunian Power 50,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.00
EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev. 65,000 99.40
Foundation Sec. 29,416 99.39
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 94,416 99.40
Sherman Sec. Orix Leasing 200,000 25.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 25.30
Azee Sec. Pak Int. Cont. Ltd. 2,200 183.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,200 183.28
Alfalah Sec. Pak Suzuki 1,400 185.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,400 185.97
Memon Sec. Sui Southern Gas 500 13.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.71
Spectrum Sec. Synthetic Prod.Enter 90,000 52.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 52.00
Adam Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 55.90
Pearl Sec. 10,000 66.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 58.99
================================================================================
Total Turnover 74,747,069
================================================================================
