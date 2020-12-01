KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (November 30, 2020).

================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================ Shaffi Securities Agha Steel Ind. 17,000 34.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 34.00 Shaffi Securities Atlas Insurance Ltd. 13,000 57.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 57.00 Zafar Sec. Attock Refinery 2,000 132.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 132.80 Shaffi Securities Dewan Cement Ltd. 30,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 10.00 Foundation Sec. Engro Fertilizers 38,971 60.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 38,971 60.59 Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Glass 16,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 15.00 EFG Hermes Habib Bank Ltd. 38,600 130.13 Foundation Sec. 23,566 130.12 JS Global Cap. 250,000 130.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 312,166 130.03 Optimus Capital Hum Network Limited 73,000,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 73,000,000 6.00 AKD Sec. Int. Industries 150,000 132.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 132.63 AKD Sec. International Steels 250,000 72.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 72.16 Shaffi Securities Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 50,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 28.00 Foundation Sec. Lucky Cement 2,453 655.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,453 655.50 Y.H. Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 350,000 41.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 41.00 Foundation Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 35,463 177.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,463 177.05 MRA Sec. National Refinery 5,500 171.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 171.16 Seven Star Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 77.43 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 77.43 Shaffi Securities Nishat Chunian Power 50,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.00 EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev. 65,000 99.40 Foundation Sec. 29,416 99.39 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 94,416 99.40 Sherman Sec. Orix Leasing 200,000 25.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 25.30 Azee Sec. Pak Int. Cont. Ltd. 2,200 183.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,200 183.28 Alfalah Sec. Pak Suzuki 1,400 185.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,400 185.97 Memon Sec. Sui Southern Gas 500 13.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.71 Spectrum Sec. Synthetic Prod.Enter 90,000 52.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 52.00 Adam Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 55.90 Pearl Sec. 10,000 66.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 58.99 ================================================================================ Total Turnover 74,747,069 ================================================================================

