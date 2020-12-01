KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 30, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 852,164,556 605,833,109 18,124,623,369 10,090,730,331 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,941,650,267 (5,085,576,284) (3,143,926,017) Local Individuals 14,120,321,661 (12,256,707,296) 1,863,614,365 Local Corporates 6,556,210,010 (5,275,898,357) 1,280,311,652 ===============================================================================

