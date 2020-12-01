Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
01 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 30, 2020).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
852,164,556 605,833,109 18,124,623,369 10,090,730,331
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,941,650,267 (5,085,576,284) (3,143,926,017)
Local Individuals 14,120,321,661 (12,256,707,296) 1,863,614,365
Local Corporates 6,556,210,010 (5,275,898,357) 1,280,311,652
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.