Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
01 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
The Searle Company Limited 2021 13% Right Shares 30.11.2020
==============================================================================================
