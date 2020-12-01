KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Sui Southern Company 31.03.2020 - (13,534.859) (15.36) - - Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Sui Southern Company 31.03.2020 - (13,450.938) (15.28) - - Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month Silkbank Limited 30.09.2020 - 150.844 0.02 - - Nine Month Yuosuf Weaving Mills Ltd. 30.09.2020 - 1.421 0.02 - - 1st Quarter 5.Exide Pakistan 30.09.2020 - (228.099) (29.36) - - Limited (Unconsolidated) Haf Year Exide Pakistan Limited 30.09.2020 - (228.124) (29.36) - - (Consolidated) Haf Year Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 30.09.2020 - 379.918 12.66 - - (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 30.09.2020 - 519.550 17.32 - - (Consolidated) 1stQuarter Kohinoor Spinning 30.09.2020 - (86.864) (0.40) Mills Limited 1st Quarter Frontier Ceramics Limited 30.09.2020 - 8.073 0.21 - - 1st Quarter Saudi Pak Leasing 30.09.2020 - 19.974 0.44 - - Company Limited 1stQuarter TPL Insurance Limited - - - - 21.12.2020 15.12.2020 to 11.30.a,m 21.12.2020 EOGM TPL Corp.Limited - - - - 21.12.20200 15.12.2020 to 3.30.p,m 21.12.2020 EOGM ===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020