Dividend/Bonus Announcements
01 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Sui Southern Company 31.03.2020 - (13,534.859) (15.36) - -
Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Sui Southern Company 31.03.2020 - (13,450.938) (15.28) - -
Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month
Silkbank Limited 30.09.2020 - 150.844 0.02 - -
Nine Month
Yuosuf Weaving Mills Ltd. 30.09.2020 - 1.421 0.02 - -
1st Quarter
5.Exide Pakistan 30.09.2020 - (228.099) (29.36) - -
Limited (Unconsolidated) Haf Year
Exide Pakistan Limited 30.09.2020 - (228.124) (29.36) - -
(Consolidated) Haf Year
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 30.09.2020 - 379.918 12.66 - -
(Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 30.09.2020 - 519.550 17.32 - -
(Consolidated) 1stQuarter
Kohinoor Spinning 30.09.2020 - (86.864) (0.40)
Mills Limited 1st Quarter
Frontier Ceramics Limited 30.09.2020 - 8.073 0.21 - -
1st Quarter
Saudi Pak Leasing 30.09.2020 - 19.974 0.44 - -
Company Limited 1stQuarter
TPL Insurance Limited - - - - 21.12.2020 15.12.2020 to
11.30.a,m 21.12.2020
EOGM
TPL Corp.Limited - - - - 21.12.20200 15.12.2020 to
3.30.p,m 21.12.2020
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
