Pakistan
PM gives approval to set up Export Development Board
30 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave in-principle approval to establish the Export Development Board to promote exports of the country.
The Prime Minister took the decision in a meeting with Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.
The board will be chaired by the Prime Minister and will include representatives from all export-related stakeholders.
The board will hold meeting every month, where exporters will also be invited so as to discuss issues faced by them.
