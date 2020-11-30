AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali in critical condition after heart attack

The former prime minister was under treatment at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi for respiratory complications.
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Nov 2020

Former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on Friday.

The senior politician is under treatment at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi for respiratory complications.

He suffered a heart attack also due to which the doctors placed him on the ventilator.

President Alvi apologised to Jamali's family after initially erroneously tweeting that he had died.

"I have deleted the tweet, based on wrong info with apologies to the family. Mir Zafarullah Jamali is on the ventilator. I talked to Omar Jamali who confirmed this. May Allah grant him immediate recovery."

As per Member National Assembly Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali said that the former prime minister suffered a heart attack on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that, he started his political career from the platform of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during the 1970s, later he joined Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Jamali served as chief minister of Balochistan for two non-consecutive terms (from June–December 1988 and November 1996 –February 1997).

After the 1999 coup, he joined the PML-Q and became prime minister in 2002.

Before 2018 election, Jamali had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

After resigning from the office, he pursued his passion for field hockey. In 2004, he became president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation and vowed to solve the problems facing by the Hockey Federation and revive the game in the country.

In 2008, he resigned as its president after the national hockey team performed poorly at the Olympic Games.

