Nov 30, 2020
Fire erupts near PDM’s rally venue in Multan

BR Web Desk 30 Nov 2020

A fire broke out at a warehouse located near Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s rally venue in Multan.

As per details, four fire brigade and rescue teams rushed to the site after being informed and brought fire under control.

Cause of the fire is yet to be known, while no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Opposition-led PDM is holding a public rally in Multan. The workers removed all hurdles and entered in Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh, the venue for the gathering.

The entry of a large number of PDM workers left the policemen as helpless spectators. The alliance workers with their presence occupied the Ghanta Ghar Chowk, while policemen and the administration officials retreated from the place.

The Punjab government and local administration had denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting amid the ongoing the second wave of the COVID-19 across the country.

