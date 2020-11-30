Moderna seeking vaccine authorization in U.S and Germany

On Monday, American pharmaceutical firm Moderna has stated that it would be requesting U.S and European regulators, to permit the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Recent study results confirmed that the Moderna-produced vaccines offered strong results, ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.

In a statement from Moderna, the company stated that "Moderna plans today to request EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) from the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration)", adding it would also “apply for a conditional marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency (EMA)".

It can be understood that multiple vaccine candidates will have to succeed, in an effort to globally stamp out the pandemic, especially considering its resurgence in the United States and Europe.

The public healthcare system in the United States has been stretched to the brink, as the country is inundated with over 160,000 daily cases, and more than 1400 deaths every day. Since first emerging in China nearly a year ago, the virus can killed more than 1.4 million people across the globe.

Moderna joins Pfizer and the German BioNTech, in seeking to begin vaccinations in the United States in December, with British regulators consider Pfizer and AstraZeneca.