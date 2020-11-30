China’s Defence Minister calls on COAS Bajwa

China’s Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the armies, ISPR reported on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting both discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pak Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said ISPR.

.

COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums.

“Pakistan Army greatly values our time-tested and brotherly relations with China. We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges”, said COAS.

An MoU was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the Armies, military’s media wing reported.

Minister of National Defence also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.