Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,460,018 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 62,732,520 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 39,899,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 7,007 new deaths and 502,826 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 822, followed by Italy with 541 and India with 443.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 266,887 deaths from 13,385,495 cases. At least 5,065,030 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 172,833 deaths from 6,314,740 cases, India with 137,139 deaths from 9,431,691 cases, Mexico with 105,655 deaths from 1,107,071 cases and the United Kingdom with 58,245 deaths from 1,617,327 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 143 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 109, Spain 96 and Italy 91.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,512 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,598 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 446,672 deaths from 12,967,365 cases, Europe 409,073 deaths from 18,133,542 infections, and the United States and Canada 278,910 deaths from 13,753,768 cases.

Asia has reported 194,266 deaths from 12,361,176 cases, the Middle East 78,434 deaths from 3,321,072 cases, Africa 51,722 deaths from 2,165,295 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,305 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.