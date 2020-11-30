AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Eight shot dead in Sri Lanka prison coronavirus riot

  • Last week authorities banned prison visits and staff from travelling across the country as the number of cases increased.
AFP 30 Nov 2020

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan prison guards shot dead eight inmates and wounded at least 71 others in a riot sparked by anger over rising coronavirus infections, officials said Monday.

Sri Lanka's prisons have seen weeks of unrest as the number of Covid-19 cases soared and authorities banned visits.

Two inmates have died of the disease, and more than 1,200 guards and prisoners have been infected, officials say.

Inmates at the high-security Mahara jail outside Colombo fought with guards through Sunday night after setting fire to the kitchens and an administrative block, and taking two wardens hostage, residents and police said.

On Monday, intermittent gunfire rang out as around 800 security force members -- including some 200 police commandos -- retook control.

Prison Reforms Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle said they had no choice but to open fire to prevent a break-out.

"Unfortunately, eight inmates have been killed," Fernandopulle told parliament.

"Prison authorities have moved in and taken full control, but the inmates have caused extensive damage to property."

Medical sources said 71 inmates were admitted to the nearby Ragama hospital, mostly with gunshot wounds.

"The two officers have been rescued and hospitalised," police spokesman Ajith Rohana said.

The riot at the overcrowded jail, holding nearly 10,000 prisoners, began when inmates broke out of their cells to protest after the number of coronavirus infections passed 180, officials said.

Last week authorities banned prison visits and staff from travelling across the country as the number of cases increased.

At the same time, a prisoner was killed when he fell while trying to scale the wall of a jail in central Bogambara region.

The number of Covid-19 deaths across Sri Lanka has increased six-fold this month to 116, while infections have more than doubled to 23,484.

Coronavirus

Eight shot dead in Sri Lanka prison coronavirus riot

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Biden names all-female senior communications team

Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters