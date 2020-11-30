AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Irresponsible opposition putting lives at risk for 'personal political gains': Firdous Ashiq

  • “The government has already given a national plan on coronavirus to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and it is everyone's responsibility to implement it,” she said.
APP 30 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday criticized opposition for carrying out rallies while violating COVID-19 protocol, said that opposition parties were putting people's lives at risk for "personal political gains".

Talking to a private news channel, she warned that the opposition should refrain from playing with the lives of people by holding rallies as Pakistan Democratic Movement rallies could further lead to spreading coronavirus at a large scale in the country.

She said the coronavirus was spreading fast in Multan where the virus positivity rate has shot up and more than 70% hospitals in city were already occupying with coronavirus patients which was an alarming surge so opposition should stop playing with the lives of public in a critical situation.

“The government has already given a national plan on coronavirus to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and it is everyone's responsibility to implement it,” she said.

In her reply on a special discussion on Covid-19, she said the pandemic was spreading rapidly because of such behavior and warned opposition for violating court for implementing of Covid-19 SOPs.

“The opposition should work for strictly implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent coronavirus instead of holding rallies, she said, adding, the opposition had put people's lives at stake which is shameful".

While referring to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said that the unnatural alliance has become promoter of coronavirus and government will not go anywhere with these rallies but coronavirus will definitely reach every house.

She said that coronavirus cases surged after the Peshawar rally but opposition does not care about people’s lives. Protection of life and property of the people was the first responsibility of the Buzdar government.

She also appealed to MPs and MNAs to help launch a campaign for public awareness regarding Covid-19-related appropriate behavior and enforce it in their respective constituencies.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Irresponsible opposition putting lives at risk for 'personal political gains': Firdous Ashiq

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Biden names all-female senior communications team

Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters