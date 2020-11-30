PM directs financial assistance for uplift of fishermen

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed provision of financial assistance to fishermen besides taking steps for their uplift.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, who gave an update on the overall situation of ports in the country.

The meeting also discussed extending soft loans to fishermen under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The situation of Karachi metropolitan also came under discussion.