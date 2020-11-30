AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

German 10-year yield touches 3-week low; Italian 10-year yield hits record low

  • Benchmark German 10-year government bond yields touched a three-week low, while the rest of the market moved by around 1 basis point.
Reuters 30 Nov 2020

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields were slightly lower on Monday as traders focused on expected European Central Bank efforts to tame the effect of the novel coronavirus on the continent's economy and address the low inflation numbers.

Benchmark German 10-year government bond yields touched a three-week low, while the rest of the market moved by around 1 basis point.

ECB members last week warned about the risks of tolerating a long period of weak inflation, so traders' focus on Monday will be on the harmonised flash November inflation numbers for Germany at 1300 GMT.

ING analysts said in a note to clients that "the ECB looks set to add substantially to its stimulus being faced with stubbornly low inflation".

"In absolute terms we are just shy of our 10-year yield target of -0.6pc, but the ECB commitment to containing sovereign funding costs and avoiding a premature steepening of the curve keep us from seeing rates moving materially higher just yet," they said.

German 10-year Bund yield was flat at -0.586pc, after hitting -0.598pc, its lowest since Nov. 9. The rest of the core market was also relatively calm.

In the peripheral markets, Italian 10-year BTP touched a new record low 0.552pc and was last trading flat at 0.558pc.

Yields were left unchanged after flash Italian inflation numbers for November came in better than expected.

The spread between German and Italian yields - essentially the premium Italy pays for its debt - was close to its narrowest for this year, trading last at 114 bps.

Portuguese 10-year government bond yields moved further away from zero, last trading flat at 0.023pc.

They got really close to zero last week and on other trading platforms even broke in negative territory.

Investors will also be looking for the U.S. November jobs report and the ISM indices this week, but ING analysts warned that "given lockdowns and curfews kicking in, especially the jobs data, could be old news already".

"Sentiment will likely be driven more by the potentially accelerated COVID dynamics after Thanksgiving gatherings," they said.

German 10-year yield touches 3-week low; Italian 10-year yield hits record low

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Biden names all-female senior communications team

Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack

PDM all set to hold Multan Jalsa today as political tensions rise

NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar

Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters