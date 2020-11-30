LME aluminium may rise into $2,053-$2,068 range this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may break a resistance at $2,032 per tonne and rise into a range of $2,053-$2,068 this week, as suggested by its wave pattern and projection analysis.

The metal is riding on a wave 3 from $1,793, which may extend to $2,068, its 186.4pc projection level, as pointed by a rising trendline.

Support is at $1,997, a break below which may cause a fall into $1,941-$1,962 range.