AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

FTSE 100 set for best month ever on vaccine, recovery hopes

  • The blue-chip FTSE 100 recovered early declines to trade up 0.3pc by 0856 GMT, extending a rally of more than 14pc this month.
Reuters 30 Nov 2020

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday and was on course for its biggest monthly gain ever as investors bet on a working COVID-19 vaccine to speed up an economic recovery next year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 recovered early declines to trade up 0.3pc by 0856 GMT, extending a rally of more than 14pc this month.

LLoyds Banking Group gained 1.5pc after appointing Charlie Nunn, currently head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC, as its next chief executive officer.

The domestically-focussed FTSE 250, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, added 0.4pc, tracking its best month since the global financial crisis in 2009.

"There is tentative optimism that this could be the week where Brexit talks finally reach a breakthrough, although we have been hearing those headlines for the last few weeks and nothing has materialized so far," said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING in London.

Britain and the European Union are heading into a "very significant" week, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, as talks over the trade deal enter their final days with serious differences yet to be resolved.

"The expectation in markets is that there will be a deal," ING's Smith said.

The exporter-laden FTSE 100 has rebounded 30pc from a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but until this month, had lagged its U.S. and European peers on fears about the extent of the economic damage from pandemic-related lockdowns.

Data on Monday showed confidence among British businesses fell to a four-month low in November due to new restrictions, but firms turned less pessimistic after news of a breakthrough in developing a vaccine.

Further lifting sentiment, a study showed COVID-19 infections fell by 30pc during England's month-long national lockdown that began on Nov. 5.

Pets at Home Group Plc rose 1.4pc after buying veterinary telehealth provider The Vet Connection for 15 million pounds ($20 million).

FTSE 100 set for best month ever on vaccine, recovery hopes

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Biden names all-female senior communications team

Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack

PDM all set to hold Multan Jalsa today as political tensions rise

NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar

Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters