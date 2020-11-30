Kenya's shilling weakens due to manufacturing sector dollar demand

NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling weakened on Monday due to demand for dollars across sectors, the bulk of which came from manufacturing, traders said.

At 0935 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.10/110.30 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 109.90/110.10.

It first hit its all-time low of 110.10/30 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.