Markets
Kenya's shilling weakens due to manufacturing sector dollar demand
30 Nov 2020
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling weakened on Monday due to demand for dollars across sectors, the bulk of which came from manufacturing, traders said.
At 0935 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.10/110.30 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 109.90/110.10.
It first hit its all-time low of 110.10/30 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.
