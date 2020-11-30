AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

UK GAS-Prices rise on higher consumption, despite oversupply

  • UK day-ahead local distribution zone consumption is forecast 14 mcm higher than the previous forecast, while consumption next week is 24 mcm higher, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Reuters 30 Nov 2020

LONDON: British wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning on higher consumption forecasts, despite heavy oversupply as Norwegian exports resumed after a worker strike ended.

Gas for day-ahead rose by 1.20 pence to 42.50 pence per therm by 0957 GMT.

The December price was up 0.70 pence at 42.50 p/therm and the January price was up 0.63 pence at 43.15 p/therm.

UK day-ahead local distribution zone consumption is forecast 14 mcm higher than the previous forecast, while consumption next week is 24 mcm higher, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Gas-for-power for Tuesday is forecast at 69 mcm, 5 mcm higher than the previous forecast.

Peak wind generation is forecast at around 11 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, falling to 7.8 GW on Tuesday, according to Elexon data.

Lower wind output typically increases demand from power plants.

"The contract rollover to December tomorrow may also provide support to prices today," Refinitiv gas analysts said.

However, the system is heavily over-supplied by 43 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at around 270 mcm and supply at 313 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

Norway's Nyhamna gas export terminal has restarted production and is ramping up output following a shutdown triggered by a strike among workers, system operator Gassco said on Sunday.

Total Norwegian exports are at 343 mcm, up by 12mcm, mainly to continental Europe, flows data showed.

Exports to Britain are at 119 mcm.

Some UK Continental Shelf outages also ended at the weekend, boosting supply.

The December price at the Dutch TTF hub rose by 0.33 euro to 14.85 euros per megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dec. 20 EU carbon contract was 0.79 euro higher at 28.92 euros a tonne.

GAS

UK GAS-Prices rise on higher consumption, despite oversupply

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Biden names all-female senior communications team

Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack

PDM all set to hold Multan Jalsa today as political tensions rise

NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar

Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters