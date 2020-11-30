Markets
Ugandan shilling unchanged amid flat demand
30 Nov 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was flat on Monday amid thin appetite for hard currency from both players in the interbank market and merchandise importers, traders said.
At 0951 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,697/3,707, same level as Friday's close.
Comments