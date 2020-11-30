Sialkot's Largest Development Program to be Launched Soon: Dar

Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, announced that the Government of Pakistan is ready to launch the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) in Sialkot.

This announcement was made by Muhammad Usman Dar during a high-level meeting at Committee Room of Tehsil Council.

According to Dar, project is estimated to cost Rs. 15 billion. He claims that this will be the largest development program to be launched in Sialkot till date.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Chaudhry Akhlaq, Gujranwala Division Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Sadiq, Provincial Anti Corruption Committee (PACC) Vice Chairman Brigadier (r) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) Infrastructure Engineer Sialkot Ghulam Murtaza, Sialkot Municipal Corporation CO Faisal Shehzad and other local officials from Nespak, Highway Department and M&R.

Under the programme, water supply and sewerage lines will be replaced, and road infrastructure and parks would be constructed in Sialkot.

Local authorities of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL), along with Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA), will complete the development work related to their departments.

Dar also announced that management committees would be formed at union council level to work with the District Administration to complete the project on time.