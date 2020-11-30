World
Next round of Israel-Lebanon border talks postponed: military source
- We were officially informed of the postponing of the indirect round of negotiations," a military source told AFP.
30 Nov 2020
BEIRUT: A source with the Lebanese military said Monday it was informed that an upcoming round of border talks with Israel due this week had been postponed.
"We were officially informed of the postponing of the indirect round of negotiations," a military source told AFP, adding that the request was made by the US, which has been brokering the negotiations.
