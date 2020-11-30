Pakistan’s major cities witness alarming increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

Second wave of coronavirus have been on the upward trend in Pakistan, as positivity rate of the virus goes over 22% in a few cities of the country.

As per daily reports by World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of coronavirus laboratory tests which came back positive — reached as high 24.8% in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on November 29.

Meanwhile, the city continued to record a positivity rate of over 8% in last week, report.

The WHO recommends the positivity rate to remain below 5%, before a country can begin to open up its economy.

Furthermore, A few cities in Sindh witnessed a significant increase in the positivity rate which rose to 23.3% in Hyderabad on November 23 and 22.2% on November 29.

In Karachi, the test positive ratio has remained above 13% since November 23.

The fourth city with a concerned raise in the positive rate has been Peshawar, where the percentage went up to 19.7% on November 27 and has not dropped below 10% this week.