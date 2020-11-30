Iranian TV says weapon used in scientist's killing was made in Israel

(Dubai) Iran's English-language Press TV said on Monday that the weapon used in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist last week was made in Israel.

"The weapon collected from the site of the terrorist act (where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated) bears the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry," an unnamed source told Press TV.

Speaking before the Press TV report, Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told radio station 103 FM on Monday that he did not know who was responsible.

Fakhrizadeh, who had little public profile in Iran but had been named by Israel as a prime player in what it says is Iran’s nuclear weapons quest, was killed on Friday when he was ambushed on a highway near Tehran and his car sprayed with bullets.

Iran began Fakhrizadeh's burial in a cemetery in northern Tehran on Monday, state TV reported, as the defence minister promised that the Islamic Republic would retaliate for his killing.

Iran’s clerical and military rulers have blamed Iran's longtime enemy, Israel, for Fakhrizadeh's killing, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.