Siraj Durrani, others indicted in assets reference

An accountability court on Monday indicted Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others in assets beyond known sources of income case.

As per details, the court in Karachi summoned witnesses on December 22 hearing after the Speaker and others accused pleaded not guilty in the case.

They vowed to contest the charges against them in the hearing.

Siraj Durrani, his brother Agha Maseehuddin Durrani, his daughters Sanam Durrani, Shahana Durrani, Sarah Durrani, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfiqar, Agha Munawar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza and Gulbahar, were named in the charges.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s legal advocate in previous hearing had opposed deferring the indictment and added that a year had been passed to the reference, but the accused were still not indicted.

Back is July last year, the accountability watchdog had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

The accused were involved in corruption of up to 1.6 billion rupees, NAB stated in the charge sheet. Following that the bureau arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February last year.