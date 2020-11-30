AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By ▲ 31.06 (0.73%)
BR30 21,574 Increased By ▲ 184.24 (0.86%)
KSE100 40,986 Increased By ▲ 178.94 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,253 Increased By ▲ 93.42 (0.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar

  • Minister says that the recommendations will be presented to the cabinet on December 1 (tomorrow) for approval
Fahad Zulfikar 30 Nov 2020

(Karachi) Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) has finalized its recommendations for procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

In a tweet on Monday, Umar said that the recommendations will be presented to the cabinet on December 1 (tomorrow) for approval. He stated, "The taskforce of experts headed by SAPM health Dr. Faisal Sultan had developed the recommendations which were discussed and finalized today."

The Government of Pakistan allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.

Pfizer claimed that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results. Similarly, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund also explains that its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective according to interim trial results.

Although Pakistan will get the vaccine for free from Gavi, two doses are required to inoculate one person, and each dose was estimated to cost about $10. As, the delivery of free vaccine from Gavi is delayed, Pakistan's governments is making early arrangements to buy the vaccine directly from companies.

NCOC coronavirus vaccine recommendations

NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar

PDM all set to hold Multan Jalsa today as political tensions rise

Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC

GB Assembly to elect leader of house today

Punjab govt imposes lockdown in nine cities as COVID-19 cases surge

PM, army chief briefed by DG ISI

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters