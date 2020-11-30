NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar

(Karachi) Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) has finalized its recommendations for procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

In a tweet on Monday, Umar said that the recommendations will be presented to the cabinet on December 1 (tomorrow) for approval. He stated, "The taskforce of experts headed by SAPM health Dr. Faisal Sultan had developed the recommendations which were discussed and finalized today."

The Government of Pakistan allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.

Pfizer claimed that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results. Similarly, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund also explains that its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective according to interim trial results.

Although Pakistan will get the vaccine for free from Gavi, two doses are required to inoculate one person, and each dose was estimated to cost about $10. As, the delivery of free vaccine from Gavi is delayed, Pakistan's governments is making early arrangements to buy the vaccine directly from companies.