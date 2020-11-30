AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Nov 30, 2020
World

UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

  • The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.
Reuters 30 Nov 2020

(Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.

The cabinet of the UAE government also appointed Industry and Advanced Technology Minister and head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan al-Jaber as a special envoy for climate change.

Al-Jaber, who holds a Ph.D. in business and economics, is also the chairman of Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company known as Masdar.

An advocate for clean energy, al-Jaber has held several positions and advisory roles on issues related to energy, economics and sustainable development.

