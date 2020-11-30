AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC

  • Forum states that 1,459 smart lockdowns are in place in Punjab, 206 in Sindh, 182 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 3,205 in Islamabad and 30 in Gilgit-Baltistan
Fahad Zulfikar 30 Nov 2020

(Karachi) The government has imposed 5,082 smart lockdowns in various paces across the country to check the spread of COVID-19, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

As per the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,459 smart lockdowns are in place in Punjab, 206 in Sindh, 182 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 3,205 in Islamabad and 30 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NCOC stated that a complete lockdown has been implemented in Azad Kashmir till December 6 as the highest positivity rate is recorded in the region followed by 11.95 per cent in Balochistan.

In AJK region, the COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded highest in Mirpur up to 27.72 per cent followed by Muzaffarabad up to 23.44 per cent. The positivity rate in Sindh’s Hyderabad city stands at 18.21 per cent. 2,046 patients are in critical condition after contracting COVID-19.

Earlier, the NCOC stated that five major cities of the country, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar were contributing 70 percent of coronavirus spread. The forum urged the public to follow SOPs and guidelines to curb spread of the disease.

