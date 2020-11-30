AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By ▲ 31.37 (0.74%)
BR30 21,574 Increased By ▲ 184.5 (0.86%)
KSE100 40,987 Increased By ▲ 180.37 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By ▲ 95.35 (0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Australia demands China apologise for posting 'repugnant' fake image

  • On Monday, Australia demanded that China apologise for posting a fake picture on an official government Twitter account, depicting an Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child.
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Nov 2020

On Monday, Australia demanded that China apologise for posting a fake picture on an official government Twitter account, depicting an Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that Beijing should be "utterly ashamed" for sharing the "repugnant" image, as political tensions continue to escalate between the two countries.

Earlier this month, an investigation by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) found "credible information" that 25 Australian soldiers were involved in the murders of 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners between 2009 and 2013, which sparked widespread condemnation.

On Monday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao posted a fabricated (and graphic) image which portrayed an Australian soldier with a bloody knife next to a child.

The following image is graphic.

Zhao's tweet stated "Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, and call for holding them accountable".

The image serves as a reference to a previously reported allegation that elite Australian soldiers used knives to murder two 14-year-old Afghan boys, with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporting that the ADF has not substantiated these allegations.

The Australian government has requested Twitter to remove the post from its platform, describing it as "disinformation".

Prime Minister Morrison described the post as "truly repugnant, deeply offensive, utterly outrageous", adding that "the Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world's eyes".

Australia demands China apologise for posting 'repugnant' fake image

NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar

Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC

GB Assembly to elect leader of house today

Punjab govt imposes lockdown in nine cities as COVID-19 cases surge

PM, army chief briefed by DG ISI

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters