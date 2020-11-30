AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By ▲ 31.37 (0.74%)
BR30 21,574 Increased By ▲ 184.5 (0.86%)
KSE100 40,987 Increased By ▲ 180.37 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By ▲ 95.35 (0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

13 killed, 17 injured as passenger bus collides with van near Sheikhupura

  • District Emergency Officer Rana Ejaz Ahmed says accident occurred due to smog
Fahad Zulfikar 30 Nov 2020

(Karachi) At least 13 people were killed after a passenger bus collided with another vehicle on the Narowal Road near Sheikhupura's Narang Mandi, local media reported on Monday. The bus was travelling from Narowal to Lahore.

Rescue 1122 officials said that the road accident left 17 passengers injured. The victims were shifted to Rural Health Centre Sheikhupura for treatment while those critically injured were moved to Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

Meanwhile, a team has been formed under District Emergency Officer Rana Ejaz Ahmed to supervise the rescue operation.

Ejaz Ahmed said that the accident occurred due to smog. "The bus collided with a Toyota Hiace van due to less visibility on the road," he stated.

He said that the LPG cylinder in the van exploded setting both the vehicles ablaze.

On November 29, at least 11 people lost their lives after a truck overturned at Sangi area in Sukkur district of the Sindh province.

Rescue sources said at least 11 people including women and children succumbed to their injuries so far after a truck carrying the passengers and bricks overturned.

The vehicle was coming from Lahore to Karachi when it overturned near Sangi area in Sukkur.

road accident victims

13 killed, 17 injured as passenger bus collides with van near Sheikhupura

NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar

Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC

GB Assembly to elect leader of house today

Punjab govt imposes lockdown in nine cities as COVID-19 cases surge

PM, army chief briefed by DG ISI

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters