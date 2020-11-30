13 killed, 17 injured as passenger bus collides with van near Sheikhupura

(Karachi) At least 13 people were killed after a passenger bus collided with another vehicle on the Narowal Road near Sheikhupura's Narang Mandi, local media reported on Monday. The bus was travelling from Narowal to Lahore.

Rescue 1122 officials said that the road accident left 17 passengers injured. The victims were shifted to Rural Health Centre Sheikhupura for treatment while those critically injured were moved to Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

Meanwhile, a team has been formed under District Emergency Officer Rana Ejaz Ahmed to supervise the rescue operation.

Ejaz Ahmed said that the accident occurred due to smog. "The bus collided with a Toyota Hiace van due to less visibility on the road," he stated.

He said that the LPG cylinder in the van exploded setting both the vehicles ablaze.

On November 29, at least 11 people lost their lives after a truck overturned at Sangi area in Sukkur district of the Sindh province.

Rescue sources said at least 11 people including women and children succumbed to their injuries so far after a truck carrying the passengers and bricks overturned.

The vehicle was coming from Lahore to Karachi when it overturned near Sangi area in Sukkur.