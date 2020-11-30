AVN 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
CHCC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.3%)
DCL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.59%)
EPCL 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
HASCOL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
HBL 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-12.22%)
JSCL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.65%)
KAPCO 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.74%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
OGDC 98.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.61%)
PIOC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PPL 89.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.57%)
PSO 196.02 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
STPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.41%)
TRG 65.13 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (6.79%)
UNITY 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,246 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.35%)
BR30 21,438 Increased By ▲ 48.56 (0.23%)
KSE100 40,898 Increased By ▲ 91.14 (0.22%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By ▲ 43.37 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

As deadline nears, FBR launches number of initiative to facilitate Taxpayers

  • FBR has launched a system Maloomaat-TaxRay wherein taxpayers can access all information available with the FBR by logging through a secure mechanism.
Ali Ahmed 30 Nov 2020

In order to facilitate taxpayers the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken a number of significant initiatives by making compliance easier.

FBR in collaboration with PRAL, has launched a single-page simplified Income Tax Return for SME manufacturers having turnover upto Rs. 50 million which can be availed by individuals and AOPs. This return is available on Iris portal and requires input of basic data relating to business activities conducted by eligible taxpayers during the period relevant to tax year 2020.

Likewise, FBR has upgraded Iris system with the help of PRAL for issuing SMS and e-mails whenever any notice is issued or any assignment is created by Tax officer. Previously, taxpayer would know about such notices/ intimations only after logging onto Iris portal. With the objective of improving compliance with a facilitative environment, after Iris upgrade, taxpayers and intermediaries will receive notifications of such communications through SMS and e-mails making compliance easier and smarter.

FBR has launched a system Maloomaat-TaxRay wherein taxpayers can access all information available with the FBR by logging through a secure mechanism. For further facilitation, this feature has been launched in mobile app, Tax Assan, so that taxpayers can easily access all such information.

Pakistan fbr TAX

As deadline nears, FBR launches number of initiative to facilitate Taxpayers

GB Assembly to elect leader of house today

Punjab govt imposes lockdown in nine cities as COVID-19 cases surge

PM, army chief briefed by DG ISI

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference

Covid-19 cases: There's no patient on ventilator in AJK, G-B, Balochistan

PM insists Opposition will never get 'NRO'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters