30 Personnel Killed in Afghan Army Base Bombing

  • Afghan officials stated that a massive vehicle-borne bombing of a military base in the Eastern Ghazni province on Sunday, killed at least 30 security force members and injured another 24.
BR Web Desk 30 Nov 2020
Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch outside of a military compound after a car bomb blast on the outskirts of Ghazni city, Afghanistan, Nov. 29, 2020. Source: Reuters.
As reported by VOA, a separate car bombing in the Southern Zabul province killed three people and injured more than 20, with the head of the provincial council (and the apparent primary target of the attack), Atta Jan Haqbayan being among the victims.

As of yet, there have been no immediate claims of responsibility for the two attacks, as peace negotiations between the incumbent Afghan government and the Taliban have continued to stall; as both warring sides blame each other for the deadlock.

There has been a sharp increase in violence in Afghanistan in recent weeks, with scores of civilians and security forces being killed each month.

