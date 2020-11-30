PDM announces nationwide protests on Friday, Sunday

The Opposition-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to stage nationwide protests on Friday and Sunday.

The decision was announced by PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman during Multan rally, who said the movement has "severed Imran Khan's link with politics".

The President said that alliance’s next power show will be held in Lahore on December 13 and termed it ‘will be the last nail in the government's coffin’.

The public gathering coincided with PPP's 53rd foundation day.

Addressing to the gathering, Asifa Bhutto-Zardari, who was making her first appearance on PDM platform, said, "Despite the cruelty and oppression of the selected [government], so many of you have gathered here. This selected [government] will have to go!"

She said those who think the Opposition will be cowed into submission are mistaken.

Asifa said that the people had announced their decision and that they wanted PM Imran Khan to "pack up and leave".

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader promised workers that she would continue their mission and would not back down. "They think that we are afraid of arrests. If they arrest our brothers, then they should know that every woman of PPP is ready to take up the struggle," she said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz addressing the government, said that because the rally venue was sealed, the people of Multan have turned the streets and the neighbourhoods of the city into the jalsa venue.

The PML-N vice-president said that when the country faces a threat, then its daughters and mothers come out on the streets to save it.

"Our misfortune is that we have an adversary who is ungracious," Maryam said.

Maryam said that her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, told her to go to the people of Multan as the family’s grief pales in comparison to that of the people.

Speaking about Benazir Bhutto's assassination, she claimed that her killers were "facilitated" and "sent abroad".

"Could anyone keep [former president Pervez] Musharraf in jail even for a day? Does anyone have the courage to bring Musharraf back to Pakistan?" she asked.

Earlier, The Multan administration had denied permission to the opposition parties owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

On Sunday, the PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with other opposition leaders addressed a conference and said that they will hold its rally in Multan 'at any cost'. Condemning the arrest of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers and other parties, Rehman said the government was resorting to state terrorism.

Multan police arrested Ali Qasim Gilani, the son of ex-premier Yousaf Raza, Gilani, and several workers of the PPP and other parties aligned with the PDM. They were arrested by the police after they attempted to remove containers and roadblocks in front of the stadium.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was the opposition's sole and desperate goal to save their families’ looted wealth, adding that they have no concern for people’s lives at a time when Covid-19 cases were rising in the country.