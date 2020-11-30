PM insists Opposition will never get 'NRO'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday criticized opposition over its insistence to hold rally in Multan at the cost of people's lives in the times of Covid-19 pandemic and vowed that they will never get any concession in corruption cases 'if they think this is their last means of pressuring us for an NRO'.

As the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gave its words on Sunday that the opposition will hold the rally today at all cost despite the crackdown against its workers, the prime minister took to Twitter to condemn the opposition's move for holding the scheduled rally in Multan despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"They think this is their last means of pressuring us for NRO - which will never happen. Having never worked a day in their lives, their 'shahi' lifestyles are directly dependent on saving their families ill-gotten, illegally acquired wealth through robbing & impoverish the nation," Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

In another tweet, he added: "So, when we did smart lockdown to save our poor from becoming destitute & save economy from total collapse, these 'leaders' opposed & demanded complete lockdown. Now, with new spike, when we again need smart lockdown, they want jalsas not caring for the lives & safety of people."

He said the problem of people of Pakistan during Covid 19 is the political leadership that has never gone through any democratic struggle nor worked with ordinary citizens to understand their difficulties they face and never contributed in any substantive way for betterment of ordinary citizens.

"Now their sole & desperate goal is to save their families looted wealth & corruption of which they are an integral part. This is all that guides their politics, not any concern for the lives of ordinary citizens. Their desperation to get NRO any which way they can motivates them," the Prime Minister stated in another tweet.

He further stated: "In fact not only do these 'leaders' lack any empathy with the masses, their families looted national wealth to further impoverish our masses. These entitled 'leaders' living like royalty in their secluded mansions, have simply inherited their positions because of their families."

Speaking at a news conference, Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed accused the opposition for doing politics at the cost of people's lives.

He said the opposition's instance on holding the public rallies in current spike of the pandemic 'shows that lives of the people are of no value to them.'

He said the past rulers had left the national economy in worse condition, but the incumbent government, with untiring efforts, succeeded to stabilize it.

He said Pakistan evolved such a strategy to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic that was highly appreciated and acknowledged by the world.

He further criticized the opposition, saying those who were advocating complete lockdown during the first wave of coronavirus were now organizing public rallies in defiance of NCOC directives.

He added that almost all members of Sharif family including Nawaz Sharif, his sons, his son in law, Shahbaz Sharif's son Salman and Ishaq Dar were in London but they were hell-bent to play with the lives of poor people by organizing public rallies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020