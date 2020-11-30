AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PM, army chief briefed by DG ISI

Recorder Report Updated 30 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the tireless efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for national security during his visit of the ISI headquarters on Sunday along with key cabinet members.

According to a statement of the PM House, Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited the ISI headquarters.

It added that ISI DG Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid received the prime minister, ministers, CJCSC and services chiefs at ISI Directorate General. It stated that a comprehensive briefing was given to national and military leadership on the regional and national security situation.

"The prime minister appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness," the PM House further stated.

