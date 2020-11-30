Covid-19 cases: There's no patient on ventilator in AJK, G-B, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Sunday said that 2829 people were tested Covid positive while 43 lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours. According to the data released by NCOC on Sunday, 37 patients of the coronavirus died at hospitals and six died out of hospital on 28 November.

With the latest positive cases, the total active Covid cases in Pakistan has increased to 47,390 as of 29 November while a total of 40,369 tests were conducted on 28 November. It further stated that 339,810 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

There is no patient on ventilator in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan whereas 286 ventilators occupied across Pakistan out of 1758 vents allocated for COVID-19.

A total of 395,185 cases detected so far with AJK 6682, Balochistan 17101, GB 4637, ICT 29782, KP 46877, Punjab 118511, Sindh 171595. As many as 7985 people have died so far across the country due to the virus infection. In Sindh 2911 died so far of which 10 died in hospital and 4 died out of hospital on 28 November+ADs- in Punjab 2979 died so far with 17 died in hospital and 2 died out of hospital on 28 Nov+ADs- in KP 1359 dies so far with 4 died in hospital on 28 Nov+ADs- in ICT 309 died so far with 2 died in hospital on 28 Nov+ADs- in Balochistan 166 died so far with one died in hospital on 28 Nov+ADs- in GB 97 died so far and AJK a total of 164 died so far with 3 died in hospital on 28 Nov. A total of 5,475,508 tests have been conducted so far.

The NCOC further stated that its daily situational morning session are in progress and health experts are briefing the forum on disease pattern, Covid spread in various areas and enforcement measures being taken to contain pandemic.

The national positivity ratio was recorded as 7.01 percent with highest positivity ratio observed in Mirpur which was 24.85 percent followed by Hyderabad 22.181 percent and Karachi 18.96 percent. As many as 2186 Covid patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast.

The positivity ratio in various provinces was recorded as: AJK 16.58 percent, Balochistan is 9.12 percent, GB 5.56 percent, Islamabad 5.30 percent, KP is 5.31 percent, Punjab 3.45 percent and Sindh 15.31 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020