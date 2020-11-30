AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 132.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 105.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 130.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 79.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 99.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
PAEL 33.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
POWER 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 194.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.23%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets mixed

Reuters 30 Nov 2020

DUBAI: Major Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Sunday with Saudi Arabian shares extending gains for a sixth consecutive day, while Dubai fell after five days of rises. All major Gulf stocks registered gains in the week to Thursday, riding on a rally fuelled by optimism around COVID-19 vaccine developments.

Saudi Arabia's main index was up 0.2% as Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group surged 8.7%, its sharpest intra-day rise since July and registering third straight gains. The healthcare firm will be included in the MSCI Global Standard Index, as of Nov. 30, the MSCI semi-annual index review shows.

Saudi Electricity advanced 3% in its fifth daily rise in six trading days. Moody's on Wednesday upgraded the utility company's rating to A1, citing increased government support. The company recently signed an agreement with the government to convert state liabilities worth 167.92 billion riyals ($45 billion) into a subordinated perpetual financial instrument.

Elsewhere, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation jumped 5.5%. The company said it signed a memorandum of understanding with German biopharmaceutical company Curevac to supply and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine. Dubai's index fell 0.8%, ending a winning streak of five consecutive sessions.

Emirates NBD Bank dropped 1.9%, while Emaar Malls declined 3.1%. Abu Dhabi's index was up 0.3% with Emirates Telecommunications Group rising 1.3% and International Holdings Company gaining 0.7%. The Qatari index edged down 0.1% with most of its constituents closing in the red. Qatar Gas Transport led the losers, declining 2.1%.

Losses were partially offset by Industries Qatar which rose 2%. Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index traded up 0.3%. Commercial International Bank Egypt edged up 0.2% and tobacco firm Eastern Company added 1.1%. El Sewedy Electric, however, dipped 0.7% as its third-quarter net profit fell to 817.5 million pounds ($52.37 million) from 829 million pounds a year earlier.

Major Gulf markets mixed

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference

Covid-19 cases: There's no patient on ventilator in AJK, G-B, Balochistan

PM insists Opposition will never get 'NRO'

PDM to hold planned rally 'at any cost': Fazl

Private sector hurt by massive govt borrowing: experts

Petrol prices may be revised upward

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.