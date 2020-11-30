PDM engaged in a tacit conspiracy, says Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the PDM is engaged in a tacit conspiracy of crippling the prosperity of the people and development in the country.

"The opposition is giving meaningless and absurd statements just for point-scoring. The alliance of the opposition parties is only to safeguard their personal interests and looted money and their decisions to hold rallies are one of the major reasons of increasing number of corona (positive) cases," she said in a statement on Sunday.

The SACM said that these rallies cannot topple the government but increase the number of corona patients in the country. "The insensible opposition leaders are unable to understand the severity of the situation," she added.

While criticizing PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Dr Awan said that although Bilawal himself is a corona positive patient but he is adamant to hold rallies. Similarly, the SACM also came down hard on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and said the lust for power has blinded the "Calibri Queen" as she does not care about the lives of the people.

She said that the number of corona positive cases increased after the opposition's rally in Peshawar and still the opposition is turning a deaf ear to the government's advices. "It is the responsibility of the state to safeguard the lives and properties of the people. CM Buzdar will take every possible step to protect the people. No one is above the law.

The government will strictly implement corona SOPs and legal action will be taken in the case of violation," she warned. Meanwhile, the number of active corona patients has reached 17201 in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to an official tally.

