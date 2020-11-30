PTI, PDM are agents of status quo and western powers: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has reiterated that the PTI and the PDM are the agents of the status quo and western powers, having only agenda to serve the cause of their masters after coming into power. The emir expressed these views while addressing a rally in Lower Dir on Sunday, according to a statement issued by Mansoora. The JI chief said that the people had tested the regimes of the three parties and dictators and were fed up from their policies.

Different mafias, he said, were part of the three parties who backed them to come to power by making huge investment in the elections. After coming into power, he added, the political parties would provide protection to the illegal businesses and corruption of the mafias. The country, he said, was under control of this vicious circle for decades but the time had approached now to break the shackles of corrupt mafias and status quo parties.

The ruling elite, he said, had no interest in welfare of the public as they borrowed money from the international lending agencies only to enslave the nation. Nobody knows, he said, where the billions of dollars of foreign loans had been spent as people were still starving, inflation touched skies and unemployment went rampant.

Senator Siraj criticized the flawed policies of the PTI which came to power by making tall claims to change the destiny of the country. From law and order situation to economy and foreign policy, he said, the Imran Khan government broke all previous records of bad governance.

In two and half year, he said, thousands lost their jobs and inflation made the people's life miserable due to brainless policies of the rulers. Now when the people took the street to send these rulers to home, they were trying to hush the masses up with the fear of corona. Where was corona when the PTI government was holding rallies on government expenditure during Gilgit-Baltistan elections, he asked. He said the government should allow the PDM to hold rally in Multan.

The JI chief warned the government to fix the problems of the public or get ready to go home. He said the JI will hold a long march towards Islamabad if the rulers failed to mend their way.

The Lower Dir mass meeting was the fourth rally of the JI in continuation of its ongoing campaign against inflation, unemployment and interest-based economy. A large number of people holding national and party flags participated the rally and shouted slogans against the government policies.

