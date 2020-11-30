Nawaid Malik elected director PIA Board

KARACHI: A virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of PIA shareholders moderated from PIA Head office was held.

Nawaid Malik was elected as Director after which the airline now has a complete Board comprising CEO and 9 directors nominated by Government, and one elected Director.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik who presided the meeting welcomed Nawaid Malik on his election. He said that with the oversight of Board, PIA management and its employees will keep working vigorously for betterment of PIA as a national cause. A detailed briefing was also given by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik on the airline's performance for the years 2019 and 2020.

The shareholders expressed confidence in PIA management under the leadership of Air Marshal Arshad Malik and satisfaction on the airline's performance in difficult times and constraints.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020