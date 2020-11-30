AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
'D-Day' for lonely elephant

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Asian elephant, 'Kaavan', will finally be airlifted to Cambodia early Monday (today) to spend his remaining life there.

Following years of public drive by animal rights activists and campaigning by American singer and actor Cher, Kaavan was formally bade a farewell at an event at the Marghazar Zoo here Sunday.

In his address to the event, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that a Russian chartered plane would take Kaavan to Cambodia.

"It's a new day as Kaavan's loneliness is nearing an end," he said. With this, he added that the next phase of Kaavan's life will start with his shifting to Cambodia.

He said the reception committee would be ready at the Cambodian airport to receive Kaavan. Initially, he added that a 10-acre area would be given to Kaavan where the animal could see the other elephants. The 35-year old Kaavan's miserable condition in Marghazar Zoo had sparked a public outcry from animal rights groups in the country and abroad.

An eight-member medical and technical team conducted various tests of Kaavan before its shift to the Chaklala Airbase for being airlifted to Cambodia.

