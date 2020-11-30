AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Covid-19: Sindh posts 1419 new cases, 13 deaths

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2020

KARACHI: With a continued increasing trend, 1,419 new cases of Covid-19 emerged in Sindh out of 10,081 tests conducted while 13 more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,924, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the CM said lifting the fatalities toll to 2,924 it constituted 1.7 percent death rate while 1,419 new cases constituted 14 percent current detection rate.

He added that 1,971,936 tests have been conducted so far against which 173,014 patients were diagnosed, of them 88 percent or 151,529 have recovered, including 764 overnight.

The CM said currently 18,561 patients were under treatment, of them 17,777 in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 770 at different hospitals.

He added that currently the condition of 685 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators. According to Murad Ali Shah, out of 1419 new cases, 324 have been detected from Karachi, including 356 from South, 324, East, 132 Central, 123 West, 118 Korangi and 179 Malir. Hyderabad has 100 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 31, Tando Mohammad Khan 27, Jamshoro 17, Matiari 15, Sukkur and Ghotki 11 each, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 10 each, Thatta six, Sujawal four, Naushehroferoe, Sanghar and Umerkot two each.

