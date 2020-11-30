AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 132.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 105.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 130.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 79.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 99.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
PAEL 33.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
POWER 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 194.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.23%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
BR Research

IMF review: agreement on the horizon?

BR Research 30 Nov 2020

The wait for IMF’s pending review has now been over-extended. In Feb 2020, the staff level agreement was reached for the second review, but some steps were required before getting board approval. Then, Covid came and in April, Pakistan received $1.4 billion in RFI. The validity of that letter of comfort was for six months, and now the pending pre-Covid second review needs to be concluded post-haste.

Talks with IMF are ongoing. The vibes from Islamabad are that the earliest mission is targeted in December. The idea is to reach an agreement before the mission starts consultations virtually. If the mission completes in December, the board approval can take place in January. But for that to happen, measures on fiscal and energy side are needed to be taken. On fiscal, there could be some removals of exemptions in corporate income tax; fin-min is also searching avenues for non-tax revenues.

In energy, nothing short of some increase in electricity base tariffs would work – negotiations are on the delta and on presentation of workable plan to reduce circular debt. NEPRA autonomy is being demanded as well. This party is tricky, and the PM might not take a decision without a solid plan (under development) by Ministry of Power. Moreover, autonomy requires legislation, on which the program timeline is dizzy.

Having said that, there is clear indication that IMF’s board level comfort is on continuation of the program. This is evident by recent approval of ADB’s policy loan of $300 million. This is for budgetary support and it requires IMF’s letter of comfort. It has been provided by the IMF’s board to ADB. This should ease markets tension about the program’s fate.

This has allowed some breathing space. The government should now target reaching the markets for Euro bonds issue. The reserves building should continue. Benefits of current account surplus in days of low travel should be taken to full. SBP’s reserves increased by $484 million to $13.4 billion last week – it is the highest level seen under the incumbents. With ADB money and better balance of payment, the number may cross $14 billion before the end of calendar year.

But there are some risks. Covid second wave could hurt exports. Export orders are booked for the next few months; but there are incidences where buyers are deferring shipments. Then, Covid second wave can delay the timeline of Euro bond and Sukuk issues. SBP must consider attracting domestically held foreign currency (cash) into the system. The Roshan Digital accounts should change gears now. SBP’s target should be to reach $20 billion by June 2021. Fingers crossed.

IMF review: agreement on the horizon?

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference

Covid-19 cases: There's no patient on ventilator in AJK, G-B, Balochistan

PM insists Opposition will never get 'NRO'

PDM to hold planned rally 'at any cost': Fazl

Private sector hurt by massive govt borrowing: experts

Petrol prices may be revised upward

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters