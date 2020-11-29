AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Turkey condemns Iran scientist killing as 'terrorism'

  Fakhrizadeh, 59, was killed on Friday in a car bomb and gun attack against his own vehicle, the Iranian defence ministry said.
AFP 29 Nov 2020

ISTANBUL: Turkey said Sunday that the killing of a key Iranian nuclear scientist was an act of "terrorism" that "upsets peace in the region".

"We regret the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh following an armed attack. We condemn this heinous murder and offer our condolences to the Iranian government and the dead man's relatives," Ankara's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey is against all initiatives aimed at disrupting peace in the region and against all forms of terrorism, no matter who their perpetrator or target are."

Ankara also urged "all parties to act with common sense and restraint".

Fakhrizadeh, 59, was killed on Friday in a car bomb and gun attack against his own vehicle, the Iranian defence ministry said.

It added that he had been head of the ministry's research and innovation department.

Tehran has accused Israel and the US of being behind Fakhrizadeh's killing.

Neighbouring Turkey and Iran are regional powers with a history of complex relations.

While they often line up on opposing sides, recent years have seen them build up cooperation in some areas like energy.

Both are fierce opponents of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

